Peterborough event planner says industry will likely suffer until 2021

At the beginning of Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan, phones were ringing off the hook at patio restaurants, nail salons and barber shops.

So with just two months left of summer, you would figure there would be a rush of people trying to plan previously cancelled weddings and family reunions once Ontario announced much of the province would be moving into Stage 3 starting today.

An event planner in Peterborough says not even close.

"Because most of the brides saw what was going on and already moved to next year, and 50 people is very nice to have but most of the weddings are minimum 100 people," says Wheelhouse Events owner Judi Clayton.

Even though indoor gathering limits have been increased to 50 people in Stage 3 regions, and outdoor gathering limits of 100 people, Clayton says that's just not enough for large events.

"I mean what can we do? This is unprecedented," Clayton says. "There is nothing going on, the 50 people is very nice, don't get me wrong, we're glad about that, we're hopeful that it's going to lead to better things, but unfortunately we can't do anything with 50 people right now."

All of her existing clients had their dates moved to next year, but that means Wheelhouse Events will not be making a dime this summer.

"This year is done, all of us know this year is a write-off," Clayton says. "There's nothing we can do and there's no work coming in and there's nothing (that's) going to happen this year. I'm telling you right now, until we get a vaccine, or some kind of treatment for this situation, there's nothing we can do there will be no big gatherings."

Clayton says nothing is going to get better until next year, and even that is up in the air.

"I'm just concerned about next year," Clayton says. "I have weddings coming up in May, starting next year, and I'm concerned and I just hope we get an answer."