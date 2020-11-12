Peterborough man charged for allegedly making bomb threats

Police have made an arrest in connection with a threat made at a school in Port Perry.

It was between November 9th and 10th, police say the 40-year old man was sending bomb threats to various schools, libraries and hotels across the province, but also Vancouver.

Police in Peterborough were called when it was determined that the messages were sent from an address in Peterborough.

Joshua Kimble has been arrested and charged with eight counts each of conveying a false message and public mischief, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.