Pfizer raises concerns ahead of Commons vote on probe of Ottawa's pandemic response

OTTAWA - Opposition parties are poised to approve a parliamentary probe of the Trudeau government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic despite growing objections from industry and experts.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Canada is the latest to express concerns about the probe, which is the subject of a Conservative motion that will be voted on in the House of Commons today.

The Conservative motion would order the government to turn over to the House of Commons health committee all records on a raft of issues related to the government's handling of the pandemic.

That includes the purchase of personal protective equipment, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, and in a letter to Health Canada, Pfizer says it wants to know how its commercial secrets will be protected.

The motion is expected to pass with support from the federal New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois, who have insisted there is sufficient protection for industry while accusing the Liberals of stirring fears.

Unlike a similar Conservative motion defeated last week that would have created a committee to look into the WE controversy, the government has said the health committee motion will not be a confidence vote.