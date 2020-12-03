Pfizer scales back vaccine roll-out target

The company leading the way when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine, is now slashing their production target of the new drug.



Pfizer blames the supply chain for raw materials used in making the vaccine saying, "scaling up took longer than expected."



The drug-maker is now expected to make 50 million doses of the vaccine this year, half of what it originally expected to be able to produce.



The target for 2021 remains, one billion.



Canada is expected to receive their first shipment of vaccines in January.