Pfizer wants Canada to take extra dose from COVID vaccine vials

Pfizer wants Health Canada to change the label on its COVID-19 vaccine, to show that each vial contains six doses instead of five.

It would mean the company, which has already delayed shipments to Canada, could send fewer vials.

A company spokesperson tells the Globe and Mail that pulling a sixth dose, "can help minimize vaccine wastage and enable the most efficient use of the vaccine."

Healthcare workers have sometimes been able to get six doses out of a vial but not consistently.

Pfizer says it can be done reliably with a specialized syringe. However those syringes are in short supply.

The U.S. and Europe have both agreed to the change.