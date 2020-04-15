PGA to skip RBC Canadian Open due to pandemic

Another Major Canadian sporting event has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

TSNs Bob Weeks reported Wednesday afternoon, that multiple sources have confirmed the RBC Canadian Open, slated for St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto June 8th through 14th, will be dropped from the PGA tour schedule this year.

According to Weeks, tournament organizers had tried lobbying for other dates, but came up short.

The current travel ban between Canada and the U-S was a major factor in the decision, as were provincial and municipal regulations currently in place in response to the pandemic.

“It sucks,” said Nick Taylor, who won this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “This is definitely a tournament I circle on my calendar. This year, with so many Canadians playing on the PGA Tour and, for me, having my best year ever, it would have been great. But right now, getting back to golf seems a long way away.”

The last time the Canadian Open was cancelled was 1944, due to the Second World War.

The official announcement is expected Thursday.

The PGA hopes to resume its season June 11th, in what would have been the RBC Canadian Open slot on the schedule, in Texas.



with files from Bob Weeks/TSN