The CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association says they are willing and ready to start testing people for COVID-19, who aren't showing any symptoms.

Justin Bates was speaking on the RUSH on NEWSTALK 1010, and said they hope to roll out the program in the "coming weeks" in hot spots around the province.

The model would mean pharmacies could opt-in to perform tests. It wouldn't be mandatory.

"I think it's important that we leverage that high accessibility, and tap into the expertise of pharmacists. They're ready," says Bates.