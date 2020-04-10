Phishing scammers look to score money via emails

Toronto Police are warning the public about a money extorsion phishing scam.

According to police, the scam involves an unknown person sending a mass email to members of the public, including the recepient's email password.

It states the scammer is in possession of compromising or explicit photos and or videos of the recipient and wants $1,900 or another amount in bitcoin, or the photos and video will be released to the recipient's friends.

Police confirm the majority of emails are being sent from an Outlook account to a Hotmail email address.

They are also asking anyone who thinks such photos or videos may exist, to contact them at 416-808-2222 to report the incident.

You are also advised you can report the incident online to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) is the central agency in Canada that collects information and criminal intelligence on such matters, including phishing scams.

