Pickering Markets is closing its doors for good

It's been a staple in Pickering for nearly a half-century.

But Saturday, management for the Pickering Markets on Squires Beach Road, near Bayly Street and Brock Road, announced in a release that the market was closing its doors for good after 47 years.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers, our vendors and our staff who have made The Pickering Markets a landmark attraction in Durham Region."

In the release the management cited the impact of the pandemic as the main reason for the closure.

"COVID-19 has taken its toll on so many small businesses and we were no exception to its cruel effects. We feel for every single business that has or is currently going through these tough decisions."

The release added the decision to close was not one "that came lightly".