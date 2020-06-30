iHeartRadio

Planning a trip? Quarantine rules aren't going away any time soon

Pearson Airport

A new report says the federal government is about to extend the rules that require anyone coming into Canada to self-isolate for 14 days.

The order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday but a senior government official told CBC News it will be extended, though they didn't say for how long.

The government first introduced the measure on March 25th, and strengthened it in April.

It requires anyone arriving in Canada to self-isolate for 14 days. They must wear a face covering on the way to their destination and are forbidden from making any stops along the way. They are not allowed to stay anywhere they could be in contact with a vulnerable person, such as someone who is elderly or has a compromised immune system.

Anyone without a credible plan to self-isolate must stay at a quarantine location, like a hotel.