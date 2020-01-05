Police across GTA looking for drivers in separate deadly hit-and-run incidents

The new year is off to a bad start for pedestrians in the Greater Toronto Area.

We have three incidents to tell you about - including two fatal hit-and-run incidents.

A 16 year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Brampton, just after midnight, has died of her injuries in hospital.

Peel Police say it happened near The Gore Road and Queen Street.

The driver took off. It was another passing motorist, who came across the victim lying on the road, who called police.

We asked Constable Akhil Mooken with Peel Regional Police why incidents like this - with drivers failing to remain at the scene of an accident - have become all too common.

While it's unclear what happened in this latest hit-and-run, Constable Mooken says "The reasons are many as to why these fail-to-remain collisions occur. Alot of times it's as though the drivers are panicked or they don't know what to do or they're essentially scared, so they flee the area."

But that's still no excuse.

"A driver does have an obligation to remain at the scene of a collision, whether it be with a vehicle or a pedestrian, and to offer assistance, should it be required, " says Constable Mooken. "By this driver not doing that, this person has failed to meet their obligations and at this time, we are encouraging them to speak to a lawyer and make arrangements to speak to our investigators from the major collision bureau."

Police have not yet released a vehicle description.

The victim's identity has not been released, but Constable Mooken says she was from Toronto. It's unclear, at this time, what she was doing in Brampton.

Anyone with surveillance footage or dash cam video from the area is asked to contact Peel Police.

This was Peel Region's first pedestrian fatality of 2020.

In a separate case, in Toronto, a 65 year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle, as he attempted to cross Jarvis Street, between Dundas and Gerrard.

It happened just after 10 o'clock last night.

Toronto Police are looking for the suspect vehicle and the driver, who fled the scene heading northbound on Jarvis.

This is Toronto's first pedestrian fatality of the year.

In Scarborough this morning, a pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, after being struck by a vehicle at Lawrence and Morningside.

The driver, in this case, remained at the scene.