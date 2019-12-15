Police arrest 10, lay 67 charges after firearms investigation in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say they've laid dozens of charges against 10 people in the Toronto-area after recovering four guns.

Peel Regional Police say they located the guns after executing a search warrant in Mississauga.

They say they recovered four different models of semi-automatic pistols and charged multiple men and women ranging from 19 to 26 years of age, from various parts of the GTA.

Each of them is facing various firearms-related charges: A 26-year-old man with no fixed address, a 24-year-old woman from Toronto, a 20-year-old woman from Mississauga, a 24-year-old man from Oshawa, a 24-year-old man from Brampton, a 21-year-old man from Brampton, a 24-year-old woman from Toronto, a 25-year-old man from Toronto, a 19-year-old man of no fixed address and a 22-year-old man from Oakville.

The following firearms were located and seized: FNX 9mm semi-automatic handgun, Glock 19 9mm semi-automatic handgun, Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm semi-automatic handgun and an SCCY CPX 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Investigators say the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Sunday for a total of 67 firearms-related charges.

Police are still asking anyone with more information about the case to get in touch.

With files from Heather Seaman