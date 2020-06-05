An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy — dubbed the "Carjacking Bandits" — are facing more than 100 charges.

Toronto Police say the pair was also arrested for retail robberies. Between April 14 and April 23 of this year, there were 14 armed robberies, including carjackings, that took place throughout the GTA at several gas stations and convenience stores.

Police allege that both were armed with either a knife or a handgun, they would force their way behind the counter, steal cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets and any other merchandise they could grab.

At one location, they both allegedly demanded the victim's car keys and used it as a getaway vehicle. Police say they also robbed store employees of cell phones and wallets, then they would flee the areas in stolen vehicles.

Police believe four different stolen vehicles were used during these robberies, and that they forced and demanded access to the vehicles by using their weapons.

Both are of no fixed address. Some of the charges for 18-year-old Javoi Elwood include nine counts of robbery with a firearm, 60 counts of failing to comply with probation, and 12 counts of disguise with intent.

The 17-year-old's charges include six counts of possession of property obtained by crime, robbery to steal a firearm, and seven counts of disguise with intent.