Police arrest man after woman dies in stabbing in Mississauga

Police west of Toronto say they've arrested a man after a stabbing at a residence left one woman dead.

Peel Regional Police say they responded to the incident just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a woman screaming in Mississauga, Ont.

Investigators say the woman was found dead at the scene.

They say officers were able to arrest a man who was also found at the scene.

Police say they're seeking to lay a murder charge against the man.

Police say two uninjured children were also found at the scene and were being cared for.