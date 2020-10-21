Police arrest man allegedly behind several hate motivated attacks

Toronto Police have arrested and charged a man in a series of alleged hate motivated crimes in Scarborough.

27-year old Christopher Otoo faces a total of six counts of assault, and all of them appear to be random.

Police say the first attack happened on June 4th, with the most recent, on September 29th.

One of the cases saw a man allegedly yell racial slurs at a woman who was walking with her three-month old child. He then allegedly threw a water bottle at them, twice. One of them struck the woman in the face.

Another incident happened at the York Mills Subway Station, after a woman complained that the man was sitting too close. He allegedly punched her.

And cops say he was allegedly on a bus, where he punched two people at the Dufferin Subway Station.

Another case say the man allegedly shouted racial slurs at a man before spitting on him and hitting him in the head, knocking off his turban.

Police say the investigation is still open, so if you know anything, please give them a call.