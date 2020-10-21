Police arrest man for alleged threats against schools in Toronto

Remember this guy?

Police have arrested the man they were looking for, in connection with alleged threats made against schools in Toronto last week.

The man had allegedly indicated during an online chat, that he was going to shoot up a school.

Several schools were placed in a hold and secure, out of abundance of caution, but thankfully the threat never materialized.

Officers had released the screen capture photo of the man, and hoped to identify him.

On Wednesday morning, they announced that they had.

28-year-old Tygar Allen Campbell, of Hamilton has been arrested and faces several charges that include uttering threats, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with probation.

Police say this case is not connected to the case that sent several schools into a hold and secure on Monday morning. That investigation is on-going.

Toronto Police