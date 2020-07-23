iHeartRadio

Police attending distress call in Malton

Police

Peel Police are responding to a man in distress in Malton.

Officers say a call was received shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a man in distress who had barricaded himself inside a home in the area of Goreway and Derry.

There are no road closures in place but police say the department's mobile crisis response unit is also attending.

The latest update from police indicates that crisis negotiators are also on scene.

It's not clear if the man has a weapon.