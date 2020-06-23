iHeartRadio

Police believe one man committed four separate sex assaults in Toronto

sus2

Toronto Police say they believe four separate sexual assaults in the city were committed by the same man.

In a news release, the police service says the first two incidents occurred on May 23. Around 11:00 p.m. that night, officers responded to two separate radio calls for a sexual assault in the Bay Street and College Street area.

A 25-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by a man and sexually assaulted before he fled the area.

Just a short distance away, a 24-year-old woman was walking eastbound on Grenville Street at Bay, when a man approached her, sexually assaulted her, then took off.

The man in those cases was described as Asian, in his 20s, roughly 5'10", with short black hair. He was wearing a grey fitted puffy jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

On June 11 at 9:20 a.m., police responded to a sexual assault in the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street West area.

A woman was walking when a man approached her, sexually assaulted her, then fled the area. That man fit the same description as the other two assaults.

Finally, on June 13 at roughly 11:30 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was walking near Wellesley Street and Bay Street when a man walked past her, turned around, approached her, sexually assaulted her, then took off, running toward Queen's Park.

Police believe all four incidents involved the same man.

