Police board approves traffic enforcement team

Toronto Police Headquarters

Toronto Police are moving ahead with a plan we first told you about a week ago.

The Police Services Board has approved a team of officers to crack down on dangerous, aggressive and distracted drivers.

It's part of the city's Vision Zero plan and Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters last night that he'd like to see this program expanded if it helps lower the number of deadly crashes.

The plan will see two teams of four officers working overtime, dedicated to traffic enforcement.

Police Chief Mark Saunders, on CP24, said this is a good first step, but it's not the only step.

"I've been a strong supporter of technology in today's environment and what it can bring to the table in allowing our frontline men and women to focus on the the aggressive (and) distracted driving," Saunders said.

The plan is expected to cost about a million dollars a year.

