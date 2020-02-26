Police break up protest affecting GO's Milton Line

Toronto Police tell NEWSTALK 1010 that a protest on the train tracks near Dundas and Royal York has been broken up.

The demonstration affected service on GO Transit's Milton Line.

Metrolinx Spokesperson Scott Money told CP24 early Wednesday that you will be able to catch your normal train for the morning commute but, "it's still being determined whether we'll have to use a detour or not which could add a little bit of length to your trip; about 30 minutes."

Police moved in to break up this protest early Wednesday morning. They say most of the protestors were cooperative but there were a handful of arrests.

Meanwhile, a blockade of rail tracks near Hamilton that had been set up Monday is clear after demonstrators left peacefully at 5 p.m. Tuesday. But the group's Facebook page hints at more demonstrations to come.

"We are digging deep, prepared to fight - and also prepared to be wily and strategic as well as heartfelt," the post reads. "Be ready."

Metrolinx expects to be able to return to regular GO train service betweeen Hamilton, West Harbour and Niagara Wednesday.

With files from Siobhan Morris