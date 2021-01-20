Police charge gun smuggler with criminal negligence causing death in first of its kind case

We are learning more about an unprecedented charge, by Canadian law enforcement. It's believed to be the first time in this country's history, that a charge of this kind has been applied for this type of investigation.

A convicted gun smuggler is accused of 10 offences, including criminal negligence causing death.

This is all connected to a cross-border gun smuggling investigation.

Toronto police say 44-year-old Jeffrey Gilmour was previously convicted of trying to smuggle four handguns into Canada that he had purchased in Florida.

He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for those offences. But, after his conviction, it's alleged that more guns tied Gilmour, were discovered in the GTA.

Police say he was arrested last October on 10 new charges, after another gun he is alleged to have purchased in the U.S. was found at the scene of a fatal shooting in late 2019.

It's alleged that a 19-year-old man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound in the Dufferin and Finch Avenue West area in December 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators further allege that a revolver found in the dead man's vehicle, was purchased by Gilmour in Florida, in January 2019.

Gilmour is scheduled to appear at the Finch Avenue courthouse at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Toronto Police handout



With files from the Toronto Police Service

