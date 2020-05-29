Police chief takes unusual step in commenting on SIU case

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is calling for calm after the death of a 29-year-old woman who fell from a balcony while officers were in her home.



The death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet has sparked questions from the woman's family, local politicians, and on social media about the role of police officers in the incident.



Saunders says police received three 9-1-1 calls about an alleged assault at the apartment that involved knives.



He says this is a textbook case for the importance of body-worn cameras, which Toronto police do not wear.



Saunders says he has asked to expedite the process to roll out those cameras.



Ontario's police watchdog says it has interviewed multiple witnesses and officers in their investigation of Korchinski-Paquet's death after she fell from her 24th-floor balcony in the city's west end.