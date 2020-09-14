Police cruiser damaged by group of stunt drivers

It's not uncommon during this pandemic to be sitting in yout backyard, or on your condo balcony and hear what sounds like the Indy 500 zipping by on city streets.

So the revving of engines as someone does a burnout, or donuts...

But it was early Saturday morning, near the Toronto Zoo, where a group of about 100 vehicles gathered, so police were called.

Now, we've learned that the group turned on the cops, and ended up damaging a cruiser.

"At least one vehicle was damaged as a result, and officers requested backup," says Constable Michelle Flannery from Toronto Police. "When additional officers arrived, the crowd dispersed."

But the officers chose not to engage them in a pursuit, out of concern for public safety. As a result no one was arrested and no charges were laid.

However, police have now obtained video of the incident, which they are reviewing, to see if any of the suspects can be identified.

According to Flannery, the investigation is still open.

If you have any information or have come across any video on social media, police would love to hear from you.