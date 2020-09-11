Police fear there could be more possible victims, after massage therapist charged

York Regional Police are concerned there could be more potential victims out there after a massage therapist was charged with sexual assault.

Police say a woman claims she was the victim of an alleged assault, back in July, when she attended a spa on Main St South in Newmarket.

She was attending a regular appointment with a registered massage therapist, and it was during that appointment, she told police she was assaulted.

Cops have charged 55-year-old Michael Sarkis from Whitchurch-Stouffville with one count of sexual assault.

Police have released the information, in the event there could be more potential victims.