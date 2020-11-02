Police have opened an investigation into a group of cyclists hijacking the Gardiner

A Saturday afternoon ride?

Police are calling this stunt illegal and dangerous.

It happened around 5 o'clock and drivers were left frustrated, but thankfully cooler heads prevailed, and there were no injuries.

Toronto Police report as of Monday morning, they have opened an investigation.

Police tell NEWSTALK 1010, that they are reviewing the one video so far, but they are hoping someone comes forward with new information.

If they ever do identify and catch some of these cyclists, they would be facing a fine of up to $150.

Officers do say the worst penalty they could face for doing something like this is serious injury, after being hit by a fast-moving vehcile.

Cops say this was not part of any sort of organized protest that they had previous knowledge of.