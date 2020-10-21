Police have received dozens of tips about Christine Jessop's likely killer

Toronto Police say they've received 50 tips about Calvin Hoover, since revealing last week that through new DNA genealogy technology that he was the man who killed Christine Jessop.

Det. Steve Smith says they've been asking the public to bring them any information about Hoover, who died back in 2015.

They say a lot of the information is from people who knew and worked with him.

"We've got quite a number of tips, a number of people who knew him both socially as well as through work," Smith said. "We're starting to be able to put together a bit of a timeline on what and where Calvin was during certain years."

The biggest concern is if they could tie him to any other potential crimes.

"Every little bit helps and we never know what may be the one tip that puts us onto something else, or gives us a little more information as to where and when he was around both York region as well as Toronto, Durham, a number of different areas," Smith said. "Our biggest concern in this is whether there is or was other victims and what that entails and what that looks like, so we want to make sure we cover that off as well as making sure we know everything we possibly can about Calvin's life up to the point where he died."

Police said last week he did have a record, but that was no factor in the investigation, and he was not a suspect at the time.

"We're speaking to everybody and I can tell you so far everybody that we've contacted has been extremely helpful in our investigation."

Hoover's first wife Heather shared a statement exclusively with CBC News, which reads in part:

"We are all devastated by the announcement made this week...Our hearts go out to the Jessop family...We ask for privacy at this time while we all come to terms with this horrendous news that was as shocking to us as it was to the Jessop family."