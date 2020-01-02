Police identify victim of Toronto's first homicide of 2020

A new year and the city is already recording it's first homicide of the year.

A young man, identified tonight as 21 year-old Ahmed Yakot of Toronto was gunned down on January 1st, while sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle in Regent Park.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night near Oak and River Streets.

A second man in the vehicle, also 21 years-old, suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The pair were rushed to hospital, where Yakot later died of his injuries.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a small dark-coloured sedan.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance footage or dash cam video from the area to come forward.

CP24