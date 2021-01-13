Police increasing presence in Ajax neighbourhood after two shootings

Police in Durham are setting up a command post in Ajax today after two separate shootings that appear to be targetting the same home.

Investigators say the first incident happened Jan. 7, early in the morning.

It happened at a home in the area of Salem Road and Taunton Road East. Officers arrived and found several vehicles parked in the driveway. The home had been shot at multiple times but no one was injured.

Police say a review of security footage show the shots came from inside a light-coloured SUV which sped away.

Just a few days later, on Jan. 10, just before 11:00 p.m., officers attended the same home. Again, the house was struck by multiple bullets and a stray one hit a house nearby. No one was injured.

This time, security footage showed the shots came from a dark-coloured four-door car.

This afternoon police are canvassing the neighbourhood on Gamble Drive.

"Community members are concerned for their safety and police would like to reassure them that this investigation is an isolated incident and they are utilizing all the available resources to identify the suspects responsible," police in a news release.

Investigators did locate the vehicle connected to the Jan. 7 incident after it was found engulfed in flames in York Region hours after the shooting.

Police will be going through the neighbourhood, trying to find any more surveillance videos or witnesses.