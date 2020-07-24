iHeartRadio

Police investigate racist vandalism on Black woman's car east of Toronto

Crime scene investigation

 Police are investigating after they say someone spray painted a racist message on a Black woman's car in Oshawa, Ont.   

Durham police say the car's tires were also popped during the incident, which happened earlier this week.   

Spokesman Dave Selby says someone wrote ``Black Lives Do Not Matter'' on the vehicle.   

Images of the vandalism were posted on social media.   

Selby says police are currently working the case.   

He says they're investigating it as a hate-motivated crime.
 