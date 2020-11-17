iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Police investigating bizarre fatal stabbing in Scarborough

Police

A man has died and a woman was seriously injured after a stabbing incident in the West Rouge neighbourhood of Scarborough.

Toronto Police say the call came in just before midnight. Passersby found a woman with serious injuries in the area of Port Union Road and Fanfare Avenue.

A man with serious injuries was found nearby without vital signs.

At the time, police said an armed suspect had fled the scene, but our media partner CP24 is reporting a suspect has now been arrested.

The man died of his injuries on scene after paramedics attempted to save his life.