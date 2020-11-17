Police investigating bizarre fatal stabbing in Scarborough

A man has died and a woman was seriously injured after a stabbing incident in the West Rouge neighbourhood of Scarborough.

Toronto Police say the call came in just before midnight. Passersby found a woman with serious injuries in the area of Port Union Road and Fanfare Avenue.

A man with serious injuries was found nearby without vital signs.

At the time, police said an armed suspect had fled the scene, but our media partner CP24 is reporting a suspect has now been arrested.

The man died of his injuries on scene after paramedics attempted to save his life.