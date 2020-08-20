Police investigating deadly shooting in North York; city officials address escalating gun violence

A man is dead, after a shooting in North York tonight.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Harrison Garden Blvd. and Avondale Avenue - that's near Yonge and the 401.

"To the best efforts of paramedics - they provided medical care - and unfortunately that person was pronounced, " said Inspector Darren Alldrit with Toronto Police.

Police say this is now a homicide investigation.

"We don't have any suspect information at this time. We have brought in our canine unit to assist with the search, along with our forensic identification unit, who will be collecting evidence."

The scene has been blocked off as officers continue their investigation. Forensics and the canine unit are on scene.

Officers will spend several hours knocking on doors of units in the building looking for witnesses, who may have noticed anything suspicious.

"It was a beautiful night. There were lots of people out....so I'd be appealing to members of the public and in this community especially that any information they have regarding the shooting to please come forward, provide that information to Toronto Police through our homicide squad, 32 division, and of course, they can report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers, " added Inspector Alldrit.

Our media partner CP24 is reporting that the shooting happened inside an underground parking garage connected to a condo building.

This area resident is shocked to see such a major police presence in their quiet community.

"It's terrifying. It's shocking...two days ago, there was a drug dealer who got caught, so I don't know what's happening. This neighbourhood, it's really nice. It's quiet, usually. I don't know what's happening. It's shocking for me as a parent."

Police are working on collecting surveillance video from the area.

The number of shootings in Toronto in 2020 are on pace to break last year's record.

On Wednesday night, Newstalk1010 told you about 3 separate shootings in the span of two hours. Six people suffered gunshot wounds. One of the incidents - a triple shooting - happened in the Jane and Steeles area.

The gun violence was part of a phone chat between Mayor John Tory and interim Police Chief James Ramer today.

The mayor notes the chief is making changes to respond to the increase in gun violence in the city.

"Our new Chief Ramer has a plan. It is a plan that modifies some of the activities the police have engaged in, in the past. It does reallocate resources to make sure we're doing this in the best way we can, but the goal is shared between us and is very simple and I'm sure shared by the people of Toronto, to eradicate as much of this gun violence as we can. And, you know, it's not all gonna be done through policing. It's gonna be done through investment in the community and it's gonna be done through some changes to the law - the same things we've always talked about - but Chief Ramer's on this. His women and men are on this. City council is on it and we're just gonna to do our very best knowing that there's no magic answer."

Also weighing in on the increasing level of gun violence in the city and how to address it, is interim Toronto Police Association President Brian Callanan.

"Each homicide requires approximately 11 police officers to deal with a homicide. Those officers - I believe on average about 30 hours...- of man hours in order to properly and effectively investigate that homicide. Again, I have to bring it back to the required resources. We have to ensure that there's enough people on the road. This doesn't include FIS officers, things like this. We have to ensure we have the adequate resources in order to effectively respond to these calls for service in the city of Toronto."