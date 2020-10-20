iHeartRadio

Police investigating stabbing in North York

police

Toronto Police are investigating after a stabbing in North York this evening led to a man being seriously injured.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Brookbanks and Valley Woods, just east of the Don Valley Parkway.

In a tweet, TPS says a man was located with serious stab injuries on a TTC bus, but say the actual incident didn't happen on the bus.

The man has been taken to hospital but there's been no update on his condition at this point.

Police haven't released any suspect descriptions, and it's not clear at this point if there are any road closures in the immediate area.