Police investigating west end shooting on Christmas Day

shooting

Toronto Police are investigating a west end shooting on Christmas Day.

According to police, a suspect drove into a residential area on Sweet Pea Path, near Islington Avenue and Dixon Road at around 7:10 a.m.

The male then parked his car and approached a home on foot, pulled out a hand gun and fired several shots at the home before fleeing.

Police confirm there was someone home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

The front door of the home was riddled with multiple bullet holes.

Toronto Police Service

Police have also provided home security video of the suspect vehicle, described as an early 2000's light grey Subaru Forrester.

Toronto Police Service

Anyone with any information or additional video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.  


 