Police-involved shooting shuts down Lake Shore near Kipling

Lake Shore Boulevard is closed near Kipling after a police-involved shooting.



Toronto Police say they responded to the area of Lake Shore and Twenty Fourth Street for reports of a man with a hatchet screaming at people just after 4:00 p.m.



Police arrived and shots were fired, so the province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in.



The man was injured during the shooting and has been taken to hospital.



Lake Shore Boulevard is closed between Twenty First Street and Twenty Sixth Street while investigators canvas the scene.



Police say there's no risk to public safety, but people are being asked to avoid the area.