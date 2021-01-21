Police issue public safety alert after man tried to force his way into a woman's apartment

Toronto Police have issued a public safety alert after a man tried to force his way into an apartment near Jameson and Leopold Street.

It happened on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the man tried to open the door. It was locked. He knocked and when a woman started to open the door, he tried to force his way in.

They say the man said he was going to sexually assault the woman. She was able to get the door closed and locked and call 9-1-1.

Police have released these surveillance photos.

The man is described as 5'7" to 5'10", in his 30's, with a medium build and a black moustache.

He was wearing a navy blue toque, a black and white checkered scarf, a brown leather jacket, black pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

