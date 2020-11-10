Police looking for as many as two people in a shooting at Vaughan hotel

York Regional Police say they think two men may have run out of a hotel in Vaughan, moments after a shot was fired in the hallway of the building on Monday afternoon.

Officers say it was a staff member from the hotel who reported the shooting on the third floor of the buidling on Interchange Way, near the 400 and highesy 7.

The good news, there's been no victims found, but police have been able to confirm there was a shooting.

They say they believe two men took off right away, but they don't yet have a description to release.