iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Police looking for as many as two people in a shooting at Vaughan hotel

The scene of a shooting at a hotel in Vaughan

York Regional Police say they think two men may have run out of a hotel in Vaughan, moments after a shot was fired in the hallway of the building on Monday afternoon.

Officers say it was a staff member from the hotel who reported the shooting on the third floor of the buidling on Interchange Way, near the 400 and highesy 7.

The good news, there's been no victims found, but police have been able to confirm there was a shooting.

They say they believe two men took off right away, but they don't yet have a description to release.

 