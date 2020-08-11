Police looking for man who sexually assaulted two women at subway station

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two women at the Wellesley Subway station nearly two weeks ago.

Just before 7:00 p.m. July 29, officers responded to two calls for sexual assaults at the station.

A 35-year-old woman was sitting on the southbound TTC train when a man came up to her and sexually assaulted her before quickly exiting the train.

Police say the man then made his way upstairs to the bus platform, where he approached a 30-year-old woman waiting for the bus, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman screamed at him and he left the station.

The suspect is described as 35 years old, roughly 5'7" or 5'8", 185 lbs., with a heavy build and short black hair. He was wearing a black cloth face mask, a grey t-shirt with the NASA logo and dark jeans. He was carrying a blue backpack and a black backpack with a large "Tracker" logo.