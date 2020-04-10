Police make arrest in fatal Scarborough assault

Toronto Police have made an arrest in a fatal Scarborough assault that happened last month.

The victim, 65-year-old Farook Alibhai of Toronto, was assaulted by the supect in a residential building near Progress Avenue and Markham Road, early Sunday morning March 29th.

Alibhai was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, but succumb to his injuries on April 5th.

Police arrested and charged 36-year-old Nathaniel Ottley of Toronto with Manslaughter.

He appeared in court, via video link, on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing and officers are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information including security and dash-cam footage, to immediately contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

