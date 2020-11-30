Police make arrest in September fatal shooting at North York complex

Toronto Police have made an arrest in a fatal North York shooting dating back to September.

Officers responded to a shooting call in a townhouse complex in the Shoreham Drive and Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street, on September 24th just after 8:30 p.m.

They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the two, a man in his 50's, was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The secoind victim, a male in his 20's, suffered serious injuries.

CTV

According to police, the shooting involved four men, who walked through a pathway near the residence where the two men had gathered with others, then began shooting.

The suspects then fled from the scene.

On Monday investigators confirmed that a 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He appeared in a North York courtroom Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.