Police make arrest in September fatal shooting at North York complex
Toronto Police have made an arrest in a fatal North York shooting dating back to September.
Officers responded to a shooting call in a townhouse complex in the Shoreham Drive and Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street, on September 24th just after 8:30 p.m.
They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the two, a man in his 50's, was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The secoind victim, a male in his 20's, suffered serious injuries.
According to police, the shooting involved four men, who walked through a pathway near the residence where the two men had gathered with others, then began shooting.
The suspects then fled from the scene.
On Monday investigators confirmed that a 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
He appeared in a North York courtroom Monday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.