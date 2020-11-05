iHeartRadio

Police make quick arrest following overnight stabbing in the Village

stab

Toronto Police have quickly made an arrest in a stabbing investigation.

A person was stabbed several times during an altercation near Church Street and Wellesley 
Street dearly Thursday morning.

The victim, identified as a 40-year-old male,suffered multiple stab wounds at the hands of what police are calling "a number of people." at around 3:30 a.m. 

The man was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Thursday police announced, thanks to the help of 51 Division's Neighbourhood Community Officers, the suspect had been identified and located.

20-year-old Zelt Felix,of No Fixed Address, faces several charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and Assault with a weapon.

He also faces three counts of Fail to Comply with a Release Order.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.