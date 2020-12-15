Police recover $500K worth of stolen Gretzky memorabilia

Half-a-million dollars worth of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia that was stolen from Walter Gretzky's home has been recovered and returned.

Brantford Police, in partnership with the RCMP and the OPP, launched an investigation in August after it was noticed the items had gone missing.

"Unfortunately, a member who is a friend had access to the home and as a result of that some items were taken," says Brantford Police Staff Sgt. Keith Toller.

Last week, search warrants were executed in five homes - two in Ontario (Oakville and Brockville) and three in Alberta (two in Edmonton and one in Fort McMurray.)

Police located several multiple game used sticks, hockey gloves, pants, jerseys and a Player-of-the-Year award.

A 58 year-old-male from Oakville is charged with Theft Over $5,000 and Possession Over $5,000. A 58 year-old female from Brockville is charged with Fraud Over $5,000 and Breach of Trust.

The investigation is ongoing.