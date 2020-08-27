Police release details of wanted suspect in fatal downtown stabbing

Police aren't sure yet if this was a random attack or if the victim in this case, was the intended target.

What they do know though, is who they are looking for.

Officers were called to an area around Sherbourne and Dundas on Wednesday morning, at around 10, after getting reports of a woman in the area armed with a knife.

When cops got tho the area, they found a woman badly injured and covered with blood. She'd been stabbed and later died in hospital.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Tara Morton.

Officers now say they are looking for 24-year-old Oleesia Langdon, from Toronto, who is now wanted for second-degree murder.

She's described as a Black woman with a light complexion and medium build. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light-coloured track pants and yellow shoes.