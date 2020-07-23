Police say 65-year-old woman was brutally attacked while sleeping in her home

Toronto Police are searching for a man who they say brutally assaulted a 65-year-old woman while she was asleep in her home this morning.

It's alleged that 32-year-old Mark William Kubicz broke into the woman's home shortly before 7:00 a.m., struck her in the face, and choked her until she lost consciousness.

This happened in the area of Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East.

Police say the woman has been hospitalized with life-altering injuries.

Kubicz is wanted for several charges including aggravated assault and overcome resistance by choking.

He's described as white, 5'10", 190 lbs., with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and a beard. Police say he was shirtless during the attack and wore black and red shorts, and black and white shoes.

Police say Kubicz is considered violent and dangerous, and if anyone sees him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

Police could not comment on a motivation for the attack.

"We know he is capable of a significant amount of violence, I would be cautious until he is taken off the streets," Const. David Hopkinson tells Newstalk1010.