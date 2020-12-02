iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Police say it was a 19-year-old Markham man who was killed near Dufferin and Lawrence

Police investigate a daylight shooting near Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020.

Police have released new details surrounding a fatal shooting that happened in broad daylight near Dufferin and Lawrence.

It was around 3:30 when police say two 19-year-olds were sitting in a black pickup truck, parked behind a strip mall.

They say around that time a grey hatchback pulled up, and someone started shooting at the pickup.

The man and woman were both hit, the man pronounced dead at the scene.

She's stil in hospital fighting for her life.

But, credit to witnesses who started first aid, before police and paramedics arrived on scene.

The 19-year-old man has since been identified as Trong (Daniel) Phan of Markham.

Detectives are asking anyone with dash cam or surveilance footage to come forward.

 

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer
Instagram
71010
Sms*