Police say it was a 19-year-old Markham man who was killed near Dufferin and Lawrence

Police have released new details surrounding a fatal shooting that happened in broad daylight near Dufferin and Lawrence.

It was around 3:30 when police say two 19-year-olds were sitting in a black pickup truck, parked behind a strip mall.

They say around that time a grey hatchback pulled up, and someone started shooting at the pickup.

The man and woman were both hit, the man pronounced dead at the scene.

She's stil in hospital fighting for her life.

But, credit to witnesses who started first aid, before police and paramedics arrived on scene.

The 19-year-old man has since been identified as Trong (Daniel) Phan of Markham.

Detectives are asking anyone with dash cam or surveilance footage to come forward.