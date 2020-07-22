Police say Quebec father killed his two daughters, before killing himself

Provincial police say two young sisters found dead after an Amber Alert near Quebec City this month were murdered with a blunt object by their father.

The police force provided an update today on the investigation of the deaths of Norah and Romy Carpentier and the discovery of the body of Martin Carpentier, who took his own life.

The bodies of Norah, 11 and Romy, 6, were found on July 11 in a wooded area in St-Apollinaire, southwest of Quebec City.

Martin Carpentier's body was found Monday night several kilometres away, 12 days after he and his girls disappeared following a July 8 car crash that police have determined was not deliberate.

The Amber Alert was triggered the day after the crash, but police say the sisters, injured in the accident, had already been killed by that morning.

Chief Insp. Guy Lapointe says the criminal investigation is complete, and the province's coroner will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.