iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Police search for suspect in sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl

Sexual Assault dec 2020

Toronto Police are searching for a man accused in a disturbing sexual assault last month.

They say a 12-year-old girl was approached on December 6th at 1 a.m. in the Fort York and Spadina area.

Police say the man befriended the girl, they spent time together, and at some point he sexually assaulted her.

Police haven't said what she was doing out at that time of morning or where and how the two were able to spend time together.

The suspect is described as brown, early 20's, 5'6" with a thin build, black shoulder-length hair and a beard. He was wearing a brown jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Toronto Police