Police search for suspect wanted for the attempted murder of an officer

Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer.

Police say an officer was patrolling the Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road area when he allegedly heard the sound of gunshots nearby.

A car was reportedly seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Police say the officer caught up to the vehicle at Scarlett Road and East Drive and signalled for the driver to stop.

It's alleged that the driver kept going and hit the officer, dragging him more than 50 metres.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released and is recovering at home.

Police say 39-year-old Terry Baksh is wanted for attempted murder, among other charges, including dangerous driving and failing to comply with a court order.

Baksh is considered to be violent and dangerous. If you see him, you're advised not to approach him. Call 911 immediately.

Police are urging the suspect to contact a lawyer and make arrangements to turn himself in to police.