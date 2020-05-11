Police search for three suspects after shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto Police are searching for three possible suspects after a man was gunned down in Etobicoke Monday night.



The shooting was in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Kipling Avenue. Toronto Police say the victim has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.



A witness reported seeing three men flee in a grey or silver vehicle, but officers don't have physical descriptions of the suspects.



Police say there's no risk to the public, and there's a heavy police presence in the area.