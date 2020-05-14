Police searching for midtown homicide suspect
A homicide suspect is at large, and police want the public's help in identifying him.
A 52-year-old man was found dead in a midtown building early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the scene after a fire broke out inside the laundry area of an apartment building in the Yonge and Davisville area around 2 a.m.
That's where Peter Elie's body was found. Police are still searching for the suspect in the case.
The suspect was last seen wearing a dark jacket with red and black checkered pajamas.
If you see him, don't approach him. Call 911 immediately.
Homicide victim Peter Elie.