Police searching for midtown homicide suspect

A homicide suspect is at large, and police want the public's help in identifying him.

A 52-year-old man was found dead in a midtown building early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene after a fire broke out inside the laundry area of an apartment building in the Yonge and Davisville area around 2 a.m.

That's where Peter Elie's body was found. Police are still searching for the suspect in the case.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark jacket with red and black checkered pajamas.

If you see him, don't approach him. Call 911 immediately.