Police searching for missing Toronto woman

Toronto Police are asking for help tracking down a woman that has gone missing since late December.

25-year-old Josie Ramakie, was last seen on Wednesday, December 30th, near Wellesley Street East and Sherbourne Street.

Ramakie is described as 5’5”, 140 lbs., with a medium build, and short dark hair in an afro.

There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.



